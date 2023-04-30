HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,058 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

