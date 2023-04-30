HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD opened at $19.93 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

