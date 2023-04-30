HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

