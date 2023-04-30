HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
