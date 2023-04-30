HF Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,289 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Libra Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

