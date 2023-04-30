HF Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,769 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $239.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.69.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.