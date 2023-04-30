HF Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,972 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.