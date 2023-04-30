HF Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 300.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $115.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.