HF Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CarMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000.

KMX stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

