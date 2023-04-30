HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

