HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. HF Advisory Group LLC owned 0.39% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JSML opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

(Get Rating)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.