HEX (HEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.86 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $28.86 billion and approximately $8.73 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
