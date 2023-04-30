Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.46-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Hershey also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29 to $9.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.56.

HSY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $273.06. 1,129,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,083. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $273.42. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hershey by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

