Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29 to $9.46 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.46-$9.46 EPS.
HSY stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $273.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hershey by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
