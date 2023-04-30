Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

HT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 532,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,858. The company has a market cap of $250.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

