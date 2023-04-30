Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hello Pal International Stock Performance

Shares of Hello Pal International stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hello Pal International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Hello Pal International

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

