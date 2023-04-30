HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.11 Per Share

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.1124 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.15.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HLLGY opened at $43.00 on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
