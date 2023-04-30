Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $121.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,244,634,918 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,080.50261 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06266011 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $69,328,942.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

