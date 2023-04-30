Head to Head Survey: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) & Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) and The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Hercules Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $321.69 million 5.86 $102.08 million $0.76 17.42 The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hercules Capital and The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 31.73% 13.87% 6.53% The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Hercules Capital pays out 205.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hercules Capital and The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50 The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in convertible securities and other debt and equity securities. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index, and Lipper Convertible Securities Fund Average. It was formerly known as Gabelli Convertible Securities Fund Inc. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. was formed on December 19, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

