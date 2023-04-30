Head to Head Comparison: Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and GBS (NYSE:GBS)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and GBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.13 -$3.99 million ($1.42) -0.99 GBS $440,000.00 81.22 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -4.29

Profitability

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dynatronics and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -9.86% -32.04% -12.26% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dynatronics and GBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatronics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than GBS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatronics beats GBS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

