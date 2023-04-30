Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.49) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.
Harbour Energy Increases Dividend
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.