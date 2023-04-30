Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 520 ($6.49) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBRIY stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Harbour Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

