Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $43.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.