Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 622,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $42,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

