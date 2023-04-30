Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $30,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,277.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,229.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,054.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

