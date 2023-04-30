Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $42.32 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $42,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,319,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
