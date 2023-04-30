Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $38.42 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.