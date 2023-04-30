Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $27.33 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1,608.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.23% of Camden Property Trust worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.05 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

