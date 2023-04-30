Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 66,258 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,258 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.