Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2,641.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $39,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after acquiring an additional 116,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.5 %

RGA opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.