GYEN (GYEN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,113.72

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and $34,113.72 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

