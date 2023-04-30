Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.