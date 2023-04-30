Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

