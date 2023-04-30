Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $5.94 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $818,975.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,421.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00302079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00533582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00066440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00403204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

