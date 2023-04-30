GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

