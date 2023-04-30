Golem 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.76 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $235.32 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

