Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Getty Realty by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

