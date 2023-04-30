Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 251,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
