Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

GTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 251,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

GTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

