Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNGBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.05 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.2922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.22%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

