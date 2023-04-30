Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

