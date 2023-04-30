Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Gentherm Stock Performance
NASDAQ THRM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13.
Institutional Trading of Gentherm
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Read More
