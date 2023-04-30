Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 606,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $815.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Genius Sports

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

