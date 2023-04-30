General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Mizuho

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

