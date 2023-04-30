GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $515.77 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00017924 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $515.77 million and $475,621.18 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019143 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,426.63 or 1.00000412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002247 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,418 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,303.0740557 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.28281133 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $352,331.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

