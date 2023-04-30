Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.