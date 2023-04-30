G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 52.5% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $31,727.95 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

