Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.60. 38,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,448. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

