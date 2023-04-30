Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 149,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 28.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 2,398,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.