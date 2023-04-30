FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FuelPositive Stock Down 15.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NHHHF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,211. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.10. FuelPositive has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17.
About FuelPositive
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelPositive (NHHHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.