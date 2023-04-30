FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FuelPositive Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NHHHF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,211. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.10. FuelPositive has a fifty-two week low of 0.05 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corp. engages in the provision of electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

