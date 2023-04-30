FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NASDAQ FTAIO opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $24.74.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
