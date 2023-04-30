Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 660 at Credit Suisse Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.24) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.37) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 620 ($7.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 700 ($8.74) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $711.43.

Fresnillo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.95.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

