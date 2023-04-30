Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cano Health Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CANO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

