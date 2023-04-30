Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,402 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

