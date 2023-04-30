Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases Shares of 6,090 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 254,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 337,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

